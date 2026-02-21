This local Japanese restaurant will leave you begging for more - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Yoimi Sushi & Hibachi is serving up some of the most delicious and exciting dishes in all of east Idaho.

Brittney Cervantes, the manager of Yoimi Sushi & Hibachi, says they are celebrating four years of serving the community with delectable menu items at six locations.

“Our owners are from Indonesia. All of our workers are, as well, from Indonesia; there’s very few of us that aren’t,” Cervantes says. “We’re like a little family here. … (The owners) take really good care of us and make sure that everything that comes out of the kitchen or the sushi bar is exactly how we want it, every day.”

We were lucky enough to try some of their most popular dishes, starting with the steak sukiyaki with noodles.

“It’s a thin strip of steak, we saute it with onions, carrots, green peppers, and then do udon noodles,” Cervantes says. “This one is one of our fan favorites.”

I can attest to the fact that I am a fan, and this is one of my many favorites. The steak is so tender and well seasoned, the noodles are perfectly cooked, and all of the flavors melt together perfectly. I crave this often.

Steak sukiyaki at Yoimi Sushi & Hibachi | Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

Next, we tried the chicken and shrimp hibachi, which comes with fried rice and vegetables.

“Our chicken is probably one of a lot of people’s favorites,” Cervantes says. “(The sauce) is our teriyaki, and the coolest part is watching them (the cooks) actually make it in the back. It’s really cool and fun to watch.”

Chicken and shrimp hibachi at Yoimi Sushi & Hibachi | Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

Their chicken is so well-seasoned and tender, with the perfect texture and flavor to match the fried rice. The teriyaki sauce is fantastic, a sweet and savory pairing to complete an already delicious meal.

Also available in the hibachi meal is filet, scallops, fresh cut salmon, vegetables, lobster or filet mignon.

Third, we tried the Agedashi Tofu, which features a sweet-and-savory sauce poured over crispy, golden brown tofu.

“Our tofu is really good, they sear it on both sides,” says Cervantes.

I’ve never been one to consider adding tofu to my diet, but this might have convinced me to start. The sweet-and-savory sauce is delicious and adds so much flavor to the tofu — which is cooked perfectly, making it crispy on the outside and soft on the inside.

Agedashi tofu at Yoimi Sushi & Hibachi | Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

Next, we tried the avocado salad, which includes lettuce, carrots, purple cabbage, tempura avocados and ginger dressing.

“A lot of restaurants do just slices of avocado on top of the salad, but we actually deep fry batter our avocado and then put it on the top,” Cervantes says. “This is one of my favorites. Our chefs make our spicy mayo, and we have them make our ginger (dressing).”

The avocado salad was fresh and delicious, with a tangy ginger dressing that complemented the vegetables perfectly.

Avocado salad at Yoimi Sushi & Hibachi | Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

Next, we tried two sushi rolls, the Snowdrop roll and the Twin Falls roll.

The Snowdrop roll is shrimp tempura, cream cheese, and cucumber rolled together and topped with avocado, crab meat, and crispy wonton skin, finished with a house-made special sauce and yum yum sauce.

The Snowdrop sushi roll at Yoimi Sushi & Hibachi | Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

The Twin Falls roll includes red snapper tempura with spicy crab and cream cheese, topped with super white tuna, jalapeno and masago. It’s topped off with house-made special sauce.

Twin Falls sushi roll at Yoimi Sushi & Hibachi | Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

Both of these rolls are absolutely BEAUTIFUL, and somehow taste even better than they look. The Snowdrop roll was fresh and creamy, with a perfect crunch on top. The Twin Falls roll was fun, with a tiny bit of spice and a delicious mix of flavors.

“One of our owners worked in Japan for about 20 years, so he is very, very particular,” says Cervantes. “He’s our good luck charm — because if he’s here, we’re always busy.”

Everything we tried was absolutely delicious, and as I’m writing this, I am seriously considering going back for dinner tonight. And maybe the night after that, and the night after that.

Make sure to check out Yoimi Sushi & Hibachi at their Idaho Falls location, 895 W. Broadway Street.

They also have locations in Blackfoot, Twin Falls, and Bellevue.

Make sure to check out the Idaho falls location’s Facebook page too.

See the menu here.