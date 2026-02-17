WATCH: New info about Thursday's multi-vehicle crash near McCammon - East Idaho News

McCAMMON — Officials are investigating a three-vehicle crash that happened Thursday night near McCammon.

According to a news release from Idaho State Police, the crash occurred on southbound Interstate 15 at milepost 50, just north of McCammon.

A 46-year-old male from Pocatello was driving a 2017 Honda Accord, and a 46-year-old male from Guatemala was driving a 1992 Toyota pickup pulling a flatbed trailer loaded with cars.

The Honda reportedly struck the back of the trailer, and both the pickup and its trailer rolled, coming to rest in both southbound lanes. After the pickup and its trailer landed in the southbound lanes, a 2008 Toyota 4Runner, driven by a 53-year-old female from Inkom, struck the pickup.

One person, the woman driving the 4Runner, was transported to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello.

The southbound lanes were blocked for approximately three hours.

Idaho State Police was assisted by Bannock County Sheriff’s Office, Bannock County Search & Rescue, McCammon Fire Department, Inkom Fire Department, Pocatello EMS, and the Idaho Transportation Department.

The crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.