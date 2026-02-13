Where should you treat your lover to for dinner this Valentine's Day? - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Are you looking for the perfect dinner spot to treat the apple of your eye this Valentine’s Day?

Here are some of the best places in eastern Idaho to take your significant other for the day of love!

Idaho Falls

The Celt Pub

On Feb. 14, The Celt is offering food and drink specials from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., along with live music from Loryn Troyer, starting at 9 p.m.

Call (208) 881-5128 to make a reservation.

XVIII

XVIII is offering “indulgent dinner entrées” including Seared Alaskan Halibut, and Filet & Crab Claws, along with specialty cocktails on Friday and Saturday.

There will be a live string quartet from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, and Jill the Harpist will perform from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday.

The Bellhouse at the Idaho Falls County Club

The Bellhouse, located inside the Idaho Falls County Club, is offering a four-course meal for $85 per person from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

The Bellhouse Valentine’s Day menu | Facebook

There is limited seating on both nights, so call (208) 541-2423 to reserve a spot.

Stockman’s Restaurant

Stockman’s Restaurant is offering specials Friday and Saturday, including a “Date Night Duo” for $50, including a 6-oz filet with a 5-6 oz lobster tail and two sides.

They are also offering BBQ Béarnaise Bacon-Wrapped Scallops, a 60z filet, 1 lb Dungeness Crab, and a 6oz Filet.

The Stockman’s Restaurant’s Valentine’s Day menu. | Facebook

Call (208) 552-6500 to make a reservation.

Himalyan Flavor

Himalayan Flavor is offering a specialty menu, including Chicken Bhuna Masala, Braised Lamb Shank with Indian sauce, Dal Maharani, and more.

Himalayan Flavor’s Valentine’s Day menu. | Facebook

No reservations needed.

TCHE

TCHE is offering two specials: $35.99 all-day Pricing, which includes a single rose and a special menu upgrade, or a Valentine’s Day Dinner for Two for $90, which includes two dinners, two non-alcoholic drinks, and one dessert to share.

Reserve a table at TCHEgrill.com

Cast Iron on 17th

Cast Iron on 11th is offering a six-course Valentine’s Day dinner special. See the menu below:

Cast Iron on 17th’s Valentine’s Day menu. | Facebook

Call (208) 557-8458 to make a reservation.

MacKenzie River

Mackenzie River is offering a Valentine’s Day dinner special for two, including three courses for $40 and half-price bottles of wine.

This special will go from Feb. 10 to Feb 14.

Smokin’ Fins

Smokin’ Fins is offering a special Valentine’s Day menu. The menu will include Crab Puffs, Filet Mignon & Jumbo Shrimp, Lobster Risotto, Dubai Chocolate cheesecake, and more.

Smokin Fins’ Valentine’s Day menu. | Facebook

Call (208) 888-3467 to make a reservation.

A Street Soup Market

A Street Soup Market is offering a special Valentine’s Menu, including Brie wrapped in puff pastry with sautéed peaches and caramelized onions, The A Street Godfather New York Strip with rustic russets and carrot, a house-made Berry Tiramisu, and more.

A Street Soup Market’s Valentine’s Day menu. | Facebook

Call (208) 932-7039 for reservations.

North Hi-Way Cafe

North Hi-way Cafe will be offering a special Valentine’s dinner menu on Saturday from 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The menu includes Seasoned Prime Rib, Broasted Chicken, Chocolate Cheesecake Eclairs, Carrot Cake, and more.

Each entrée includes a choice of fettuccine Alfredo or a baked potato with “all the fixins” and is served with a vegetable medley, fresh-baked rolls with butter, dinner salad with your choice of dressing, and your choice of dessert.

North Hi-Way Cafe’s Valentine’s Day menu. | Facebook

POCATELLO

MacKenzie River

Mackenzie River is offering a Valentine’s Day dinner special for two, including three courses for $40 and half-price bottles of wine.

This special will go from Feb. 10 to Feb 14.

The Yellowstone Restaurant

The Yellowstone Restaurant is offering a Steak and Lobster Valentine’s dinner, available for one or two, along with the full dinner menu.

Seating is limited. To reserve your table, call 208-234-7000 or book online at www.theyellowstonerestaurant.com

Chubbuck

The Prospector

The Prospector is offering prime rib for Valentine’s weekend on both Friday and Saturday.

Enjoy two 12-oz choice prime rib dinners for $46.95, cut to order and served with extra-hot horseradish. Be sure to save room for cheesecake.

If you’re not a prime rib fan, they are also serving two 12-oz hand-cut ribeyes for $46.95, plus a full bar.

RIGBY

Jefferson Hills Golf Course

The Jefferson Hills Club House, located at the Jeffeeron Hills Golf Course, is offering Valentine’s Day dinner reservations on Saturday starting at 4:30 p.m., along with a chocolate fountain and live music by Keagan Park, beginning at 5 p.m.

Jefferson Hills Clubhouse’s Valentine’s Day menu. | Facebook

Reservations are preferred, but walk-ins ns available. Call the Clubhouse to reserve your table at (208) 745-9020.

BLACKFOOT

Taste of Teton

Taste of Teton is offering a special Valentine’s Day three-course menu featuring Heirloom Tomato Bruschetta, Prosciutto-wrapped Scallops, Fresh Lobster Ravioli, Midnight Espresso Mousse, and more.

Taste of Teton’s Valentine’s Day menu. | Facebook

Call (208) 681-5952 to reserve your spot.

REXBURG

The Hickory

The Hickory is offering a Valentine’s Dinner special Thursday – Saturday.

For $65, the menu includes two sirloin steaks, four sides, one appetizer, two mixed specialty drinks, and New York huckleberry cheesecake.

For reservations, call (208) 359-2328.

Sparks BBQ

On Feb. 13, Sparks BBQ is offering a “Babes and Barbeque special” for Galentine’s Day, where every purchase will come with a free slice of pie.

Sparks BBQ’s Galentine’s Day special. | Facebook

During the week of Valentine’s Day, they are also offering a two-meat, two-sides meal. On Valentine’s Day, it will come with a free pie.

MENAN

Teton House

Teton House is offering a five-course meal for $105 per person.

The specialty menu includes Asian rock Shrimp Cakes, Strawberry Sorbet, St. Valentine’s Lamb Crown, Strawberry Bread pudding, and more.