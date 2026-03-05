19-year-old arrested after police find large cache of drugs at Idaho Falls home - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls man was arrested Tuesday after deputies say they found him in a home with a large amount of cocaine, marijuana, THC products and illegal mushrooms.

Markos Gerardo Ramirez, 19, is charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanors for possession of a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting arrest.

According to a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, deputies executed a search warrant at a home on Harvest Run Drive around 3:30 p.m. as part of an ongoing drug investigation.

“Investigators had reason to suspect weapons were present in the residence and utilized Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team resources to serve the search warrant and maintain safety in the immediate area,” says the release.

At the home, deputies reportedly detained two adults and two children who came out of the house after hearing commands from the SWAT Team.

Deputies say they found a third adult, identified as Ramirez, hiding in a room and refusing to come out. Eventually, deputies entered the room and detained him without incident.

During a search of the home, deputies say they found a large amount of illegal drugs and “items associated with trafficking narcotics.” This reportedly included over 5 lbs of cocaine, over 30 lbs of marijuana and THC products, and multiple pounds of mushroom and edible drug products.

Deputies say they were on scene for several hours, collecting and processing the seized drugs and evidence related to the case. Ramirez was placed under arrest, and the remaining adults and children were released at the scene.

He was then booked into the Bonneville County Jail and later released on his own recognizance.

“This case is part of collaborative investigative efforts from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office and Idaho Falls Police Special Investigations Unit, Madison and Teton County Sheriff’s Offices, the Idaho State Police, and the Department of Homeland Security,” says the release. “The investigation is ongoing, and no further information is available at this time.”