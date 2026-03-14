Motorcycle rider killed in crash on I-15 in Pocatello - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A local man died Friday afternoon when the motorcycle he was riding crashed on northbound Interstate 15 in Pocatello.

The crash happened shortly before 3 p.m. near the 5th Avenue exit. A news release from Idaho State Police says “for unknown reasons at this time, (the rider) lost control, hit the guardrail, and came to rest on the right shoulder.”

The motorcycle rider was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene, according to state police. He was identified as “a 31-year-old male of McCammon” in the release.

The freeway was closed for about 2½ hours as state troopers investigated and cleared the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.