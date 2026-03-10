Alleged drug trafficker arrested after deputies pull her over for drunk driving - East Idaho News

FORT HALL — A 55-year-old woman was arrested in Fort Hall after deputies say she had a large amount of drugs and paraphernalia in her car during a traffic stop for alleged drunk driving.

Noelle Christina Brobst is charged with felonies for drug trafficking methamphetamine, and possession of a controlled substance, three misdemeanors for possession of a controlled substance, one misdemeanor for use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and one misdemeanor for driving under the influence.

According to court documents, on Jan. 5 around 12:08 a.m., a Bingham County Sheriff’s deputy was driving south on the Fort Hall Reservation on U.S. Highway 91, when dispatch told them about a maroon “older model Ford Winstar van with MT license plates” that was allegedly “unable to maintain lanes, slamming on it’s brakes, speeding, not letting other cars pass, and was almost hitting the median” on Interstate 15 near mile marker 84 going northbound.

The deputy made a U-turn toward the interstate when they saw a maroon 2004 Ford Freestar van with a Montana license plate pass by, heading south on US-91 in front of the Sage Hill casino.

The deputy then made another U-turn to follow the van and saw the driver “inter-lane weaving and cross over the center-dotted line multiple times.”

Trying to initiate a traffic stop, the deputy turned on their overhead lights but says, “It took the car an extensive amount of time to pull over.”

The deputy approached the van, and when the driver opened her window, the deputy recognized the “strong odor of marijuana emitting from within the vehicle.” The driver was then identified as Brobst.

Court records say her eyes were “bloodshot and glossy,” and Brobst stated she had dry mouth, asking the deputy multiple times if she could get a drink.

Brobst told the deputy she had not been drinking and said she was tired and trying to get to Montana. She also stated she was trying to get to the Maverick gas station to pull over.

According to the deputy, Brobst was driving north on I-15, took the 80 exit, and was then going south on US-91, away from the nearest Maverick, which is on US-91 in Blackfoot.

Brobst was asked to step out of the van and perform the standard field sobriety tests. When asked how much marijuana she had inside her vehicle, Brobst reportedly stated there were “two roaches” in the center console.

According to deputy reports, Brobst failed the stand field sobriety tests, and her breath alcohol test came back insufficient.

During a search of the van, deputies reportedly found:

32.5g of methamphetamine in vials

13.89g of marijuana

28 325 mg hydrocodone pills prescribed to someone else with the last name Brobst

9 Xanax pills

Hash (a cannabis product)

Shake (part of a cannabis flower)

Psilocybin mushrooms in vials

A scale

Mini baggies

A gold and silver pipe with burnt residue

A red and yellow neon meth pipe

Multiple drug paraphernalia items (tooters, glass pipes, containers, funnels, torches)

During an interview with deputies, Brobst reportedly admitted that she knew there were illegal drugs in the van, and stated she had “grabbed all the drugs and paraphernalia from her father’s home in Montana.”

Brobst was then arrested and booked into the Bingham County Jail on a $50,000 bond. She posted bail and was released on Jan. 8.

Further court hearings have not yet been scheduled. If convicted, Brobst could face up to life in prison.

Though Brobst has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean she committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.