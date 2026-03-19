An 'immeasurable loss': Friends, colleagues remember Nampa Mayor Rick Hogaboam - East Idaho News

NAMPA (Idaho Statesman) — Flags across Idaho stood at half-staff Thursday in honor of Rick Hogaboam, who is being remembered as a committed, knowledgeable public servant with a steady hand and abiding faith.

The Nampa mayor died Wednesday while speaking at a town hall in Eagle. A husband, father and grandfather, Hogaboam was 47 years old.

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A spokesperson for the Ada County Coroner’s Office did not immediately disclose a cause of death in a call with the Idaho Statesman on Thursday.

Hogaboam suffered a “medical emergency” around 6:45 p.m. at Eagle City Hall, according to the Treasure Valley Partnership, which hosted the event. Eagle Mayor Brad Pike, a retired fire captain who was seated to Hogaboam’s right, noticed something wrong and administered CPR before transferring Hogaboam to the care of Ada County EMS.

Caldwell Mayor Eric Phillips received treatment for a separate incident outside City Hall, Idaho News 6 reported. A spokesperson for the city of Caldwell told the Statesman that Phillips was resting at home Thursday but did not have further knowledge of the health scare.

Nampa scheduled an emergency meeting Thursday afternoon to discuss government continuity following Hogaboam’s death. When a mayor dies, Idaho law requires a city council to appoint someone to serve as mayor until the next election.

Friends and colleagues remember Rick Hogaboam

Hogaboam’s career spanned local, county and state government before he was elected in November as the hand-picked successor to former Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling. Before that, he served as Kling’s chief of staff, a Nampa City Council member, the Canyon County clerk, and a substitute state senator, tapped to sit in for Sen. Todd Lakey at the Capitol.

Condolences came quickly from each level of government, including Gov. Brad Little. On Thursday, the governor ordered flags to fly at half-staff in Hogaboam’s honor through the weekend.

Gov. Brad Little

“We are heartbroken over the sudden passing of Nampa Mayor Rick Hogaboam. Rick served with a genuine heart for public service and an unwavering commitment to the people of Nampa. He cared deeply about his community and worked every day to make it stronger and better for those he served. During this difficult time, our thoughts and prayers are with his family, city staff, and the entire Nampa community as they grieve this tremendous loss.”

Secretary of State Phil McGrane

“I’m heartbroken by the news of the passing of Mayor Rick Hogaboam,” McGrane said on Facebook. “As the Canyon County Clerk, Rick and I worked closely together. Beyond just doing our jobs, we shared a love for voting, elections, and politics. Last week he was in my office with his youth advisory council sharing that passion with the next generation. I’m praying for his family and our community! It is a terrible loss for us all.”

City of Nampa

“It is with the deepest sadness that we must report Mayor Rick Hogaboam experienced a medical emergency tonight (Wednesday) and has passed away,” the City of Nampa said in a statement. “We ask the community to please keep his family and loved ones in your prayers during this incredibly difficult time. As we begin to mourn this unbelievable loss, please provide grace while we navigate the loss of not only our Mayor, but also our friend.”

Robert Simison, Meridian mayor and president of the Association of Idaho Cities

“Tonight, we all lost an advocate for our local communities with the sudden passing of Mayor Rick Hogaboam. The Association of Idaho Cities extends our deepest sympathy and prayers to his wife, Mimi, children and family. Together, we are all grieving with the city of Nampa and all those who knew him.”

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean

“Nampa — and the Treasure Valley — has lost a special person, with the passing of Mayor Rick Hogaboam. Rick was an earnest public servant of deep faith with an unending commitment to his city and state. I was fortunate to work with him many times over the last six years as he tirelessly served Nampa residents — first in his role as chief of staff and then as the newly sworn-in mayor of Nampa. This loss will be felt deeply by many, and my heart is with his wife and children, his friends and family, the city of Nampa team and residents at this time.”

Treasure Valley Partnership

“On behalf of every mayor and county commissioner in our partnership, and of our citizens, we are heartbroken to have lost one of our esteemed colleagues. Rick Hogaboam was an exemplary public servant, a dedicated family man, and a true friend. While he was new to our partnership this year as a mayor, he was not new to us; his years of work for the city of Nampa and Canyon County led us to cross paths frequently, and his wealth of knowledge on policy was unmatched. Our prayers are with Rick’s family and the Nampa community at this time.”

Idaho House Republicans

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Nampa Mayor Rick Hogaboam, a man who devoted so much of his life to serving the people of Nampa and Canyon County with integrity, humility and unwavering commitment. Mayor Hogaboam was more than a public servant — he was a steady hand, a thoughtful leader, and a friend who genuinely cared about the future of the community. His dedication to strengthening Nampa, supporting families and fostering thoughtful growth will leave a lasting impact for generations to come.

“In times of challenge, he led with calm resolve. In times of opportunity, he worked to ensure no one was left behind. His legacy is found not only in the progress of his city but in the lives he touched and the trust he built. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and all who had the privilege of knowing him. Nampa has lost a true servant leader, and he will be greatly missed.”

Senate Democratic Leader Melissa Wintrow and House Democratic Leader Ilana Rubel

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Nampa Mayor Hogaboam. His passing is a heartbreaking loss for his family, the community he served, and all who knew him. A man of deep faith, Mayor Hogaboam believed in a city that looks out for its people and cares for those in need. May his example remind all of us in public service that leadership begins with caring for others. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, loved ones, and the entire Nampa community during this difficult time. We join Idahoans across the state in honoring his life, service and memory.”

State Sen. Ali Rabe, D-Boise

“Mayor Hogaboam was not just a mayor, but a friend. He always brought a philosophical, compassionate view to every conversation, and anyone who spent time with him felt that impact. Two months into his term, he was already doing meaningful work for Nampa and the Treasure Valley and brought humility and grace to the role. This is an immeasurable loss.”