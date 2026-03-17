Another week of pain at the pump for Idaho drivers - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from AAA Idaho.

BOISE – Buckle up is great safety advice, but it’s also a stark reminder of the continued surge in Idaho gas prices.

According to AAA, Monday’s price for a gallon of regular in the Gem State is $3.70, which is about 46 cents more than a week ago, 76 cents more than a month ago, and 62 cents more than a year ago.

The national average currently sits at $3.72 per gallon, which is 24 cents more than a week ago, 79 cents more than a month ago, and 64 cents more than a year ago. Idaho currently ranks 14th in the nation for the most expensive fuel, with the highest average in California at $5.53 per gallon and the cheapest in Kansas at $3.15 per gallon.

“The crude oil market is still reeling from the global implications of the conflict in the Middle East. As long as there is supply uncertainty, crude prices – and pump prices – will be under extreme pressure,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. “Spring Break prices haven’t been this high since 2022.”

The West Texas Intermediate benchmark is currently trading near $94 per barrel, about $31 more per barrel than just a month ago.

AAA notes that Spring Break travel may drive up gasoline demand, putting additional upward pressure on pump prices.

Here’s a look at Idaho gas prices as of March 16:

Boise – $3.71

Coeur d’Alene – $3.66

Franklin – $3.57

Idaho Falls – $3.62

Lewiston – $3.68

Pocatello – $3.68

Rexburg – $3.65

Twin Falls – $3.71