Authorities investigating arson, graffiti at Island Park City Hall - East Idaho News

ISLAND PARK — Local, state and federal authorities are investigating a fire and vandalism reported Sunday evening at Island Park City Hall.

According to Fremont County Sheriff Bart Quayle, deputies and the Island Park Fire Department were dispatched to City Hall at 3753 North Highway 20 around 7:30 p.m. on March 1.

Authorities say one or more vandals broke into the building, spray-painted graffiti on the lower level, and started a fire upstairs, causing smoke damage.

“An investigation into the fire led us to request the assistance of the State Fire Marshal and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), which is the lead agency on this investigation,” Quayle said.

Graffiti left on the lower level of Island Park City Hall is visible after a March 1 incident that authorities are investigating as arson. The photo was taken from a distance and enlarged. | Courtesy Island Park Fire Department

Anna Schmidt, a public information officer with the ATF out of Seattle headquarters, confirmed that local, state, and federal agencies are actively investigating the incident as arson.

Island Park Mayor Bruce Ard told EastIdahoNews.com he has limited information about the case and has not been permitted inside the building while the investigation continues.

Officials said additional details will be released once the investigation is complete. EastIdahoNews.com will provide updates as more information becomes available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office at (208) 624-4482.