Bingham County candidates for the election in May - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — The deadline for candidates wanting to run in the May primary election has passed. Wondering who will be on your ballot in Bingham County? Here’s what to know.

There are three contested races in Bingham County in the 2026 primary election, and no Democrats or Independents are listed in the county races.

The primary election is on May 19. This week, EastIdahoNews.com will post candidates running for office across eastern Idaho. Keep up to date here.

Here is who filed in Bingham County:

Bingham County Commissioner District 1 – four-year term

(R) Mark R. Bair – Incumbent

(R) Drew Jensen

(R) Stephen R. Woolf

Bingham County Commissioner District 3 – four-year term

(R) Eric Jackson – Incumbent

(R) Will Aullman

Bingham County Sheriff – four-year term

(R) Jeff Gardner – Incumbent

(R) Jimmy Barbre

Bingham County Prosecuting Attorney – four-year term