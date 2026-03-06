Blacktail Park at Ririe Reservoir closed due to vandalism - East Idaho News

RIRIE — A popular local park is closed while sheriff’s deputies investigate recent vandalism.

The vandalism occurred at Blacktail Park on the upper end of the Ririe Reservoir.

The Bonneville County Commissioners and Parks and Recreation staff had recently opened the area at 13600 East Lincoln Road on the southeast end of the lake. Blacktail Park is also commonly known as Blacktail Reservoir and is part of the entire Ririe Reservoir recreation area, with boat ramps, parks and picnic areas that stretch the entire length of the reservoir and are maintained by Parks and Recreation employees.

It’s usually closed during snow and winter conditions and had recently reopened. But the county closed it Thursday after employees discovered significant damage to the area, according to a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

Vandalism at Blacktail Park. | Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office

“While Parks and Recreation staff were performing maintenance and readying the area for use, they discovered wires to pumps and sprinkler systems had been cut and damaged, along with cables and components of floating docks and gangways,” according to the release. “So far, the cost of replacement and repair of damages is estimated to be more $8,000 and could delay reopening of the area.”

Deputies say the use of Blacktail Park and other county recreation areas requires a “significant amount of maintenance” to ensure docks, ramps and picnic areas are safe for public use.

“Use fees and resources from county funds are limited, and damages this significant make it difficult for our community to enjoy these recreational resources,” according to the release.

Currently, gates and access to Blacktail Park are closed to all motorized vehicles, ATVs, UTVs, and Motorcycles until the area is repaired and made ready for summer recreation.

Deputies are asking anyone with information about this crime to contact them through Bonneville County Dispatch at (208) 529-1200 or anonymously through East Idaho Crimestoppers at www.IFcrime.org..