Child killed, several injured in Utah crash involving stolen vehicle driven by teens, police say - East Idaho News

OGDEN, Utah (KSL) — An 11-year-old child was killed and seven others were injured after a stolen vehicle fleeing police crashed into a car carrying a family Friday night, authorities said.

Officers located the stolen vehicle around 7:45 p.m. in the 2800 block of Quincey Avenue and attempted a traffic stop, but the driver failed to yield and struck a police vehicle while accelerating away, the Ogden Police Department said in a statement.

The suspect vehicle fled at high speed before colliding with another vehicle at the intersection of 31st Street and Grant Avenue, police said.

The vehicle that was struck was carrying two adults and six children. An 11-year-old passenger was ejected during the crash and died from their injuries, according to police.

The other seven occupants were transported for medical treatment with injuries ranging from critical to non-life-threatening, though the full extent of those injuries has not yet been determined.

Police said the driver and passenger of the suspect vehicle were both 14-year-old boys. They were also injured in the crash and hospitalized.

The Weber-Metro Crash Reconstruction and Scene Handling Team is leading the investigation into the crash, while the Ogden Police Department’s Investigations Bureau and the Weber-Morgan Homicide Task Force are examining the broader circumstances and potential criminal charges.

“This is an extraordinarily devastating incident,” police said, adding that they are grieving with the victim’s family and expressing gratitude to first responders and medical personnel involved.

Officials have not released the identities of those involved, citing the involvement of juveniles and the ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story and may be updated as more information is available.