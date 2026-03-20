City of Pocatello considering changing name of Cesar Chavez Avenue through ‘community-driven process’ - East Idaho News

POCATELLO – Pocatello is now considering changing the name of a city street, which is currently named after a historic and recently embattled figure.

The New York Times published an investigative report detailing allegations of sexual abuse and rape by the organized labor leader and civil rights activist César Chavez on Wednesday, prompting states and cities across the nation to re-evaluate monuments and holidays dedicated to him.

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Among these government entities is the City of Pocatello. According to a news release, it is considering “the possibility of renaming Cesar Chavez Avenue,” which is on the Idaho State University campus.

“Some things come out that are so important that the city just needs to move quickly. And I just think that’s important for transparency and goodwill, and listening to people,” said Mayor Mark Dahlquist.

Cesar Chavez Avenue is physically the same street as South 8th Avenue, beginning where it intersects East Carter Street, continuing south until the street bends west and becomes East Humbolt Street.

Since Wednesday, Dahlquist said he’s received communications from multiple community members expressing concern about the name of the street, including ISU President Robert Wagner.

“It’s amazing how many people have reached out to me so far with suggestions (for how to rename the street). And it ranges from turning it back to South 8th Avenue or (renaming the) street after a different iconic cultural figure,” Dahlquist said.

Dahlquist has received a variety of suggestions for people it could be named after.

“I’ve had suggestions, where that road is running through ISU, that we name it after a famous ISU alumni figure. And I’ve even had suggestions that we look at past … impactful local political leaders from Pocatello,” Dahlquist said.

Whether the city renames the section of street, Dahlquist feels it’s important that it’s a “community-driven process.”

“What I’m just learning is that there are a lot of opinions out there, and to me … it’s already saying that we need to have a community-driven process,” Dahlquist said.

And this process is just beginning, so Dahlquist doesn’t know exactly what it will look like.

“We just found out about all of this yesterday, so we … haven’t carved out (an) official process yet,” Dahlquist said.

But even still, the mayor has already seen a lot of interest in being a part of the potential name change.

“I’ve already had people reach out to me saying that ‘if there’s a committee or something coming up with new name suggestions, I would be part of it,’” Dahlquist said.