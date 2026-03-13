Community Food Basket volunteer who devotes her days to babies and seniors is surprised for Feel Good Friday - East Idaho News

EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with Ashley and Ashley Outlet of Idaho Falls to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition.

Today we’re stopping by the Idaho Falls Community Food Basket to surprise a woman who goes above and beyond to help others. Here’s what was sent to us about Lisa:

Lisa is the Baby and Senior Item volunteer for the Community Food Basket for longer than anyone can remember. This amazing lady gets up early to shop on senior days and watches baby food sales at every store in town to find the best deals on baby food and formula for the organization, and surfing facebook for anyone giving away baby food or formula.

Lisa recognizes how important having food and supplies for those who can’t speak for themselves.

Hungry babies with dirty diapers, while of course being harmful to babies, can also lead to stressed, angry parents who do not have the resources to fix the situation. She spends her time at the Food Basket making sure the baby room is stocked, senior nutrition drinks are ready, speaking to our families in line and making them feel welcome, and secretly slipping the kiddos treats to show them the world loves them while they wait for their turn for their parents to do something hard, ask someone else for help with food. She is one of a kind and irreplaceable, dedicating all of her free time to making sure our smallest to wisest patrons are cared for.

We stopped by the Community Food Basket to surprise Lisa. Check out the video in the player above!