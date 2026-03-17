Coroner identifies man killed in I-15 motorcycle crash - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — The Bannock County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of a man who was killed in a motorcycle crash Friday night on Interstate 15.

Tyeson Iverson, 31, of Pocatello, died in the wreck that happened in the northbound lanes shortly before 3 p.m. near the 5th Avenue exit in Pocatello.

A news release from Idaho State Police says “for unknown reasons at this time, (the rider) lost control, hit the guardrail, and came to rest on the right shoulder.”

“My heart goes out to Tyeson’s family and friends, and I’m so very sorry for their loss,” said Coroner Torey Danner.

The freeway was closed for about 2½ hours as state troopers investigated and cleared the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.