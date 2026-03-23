Eastern Idaho sees ‘concerning increase’ in HIV infections - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — In the first three months of 2026, there have been seven newly diagnosed cases of HIV infection in the local area compared to an average of seven cases annually for the previous five years, according to a news release from Eastern Idaho Public Health and Southeastern Idaho Public Health.

The area includes both Public Health District 6 and District 7, encompassing Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison, Teton, Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida, and Power counties.

Below are the past years’ numbers of cases from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

SIPH — Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power counties

2020: 1 case

2021: 3 cases

2022: 3 cases

2024: 4 cases

2025: 1 case

EIPH — Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties

2020: 5 cases

2021: 4 cases

2022: 4 cases

2023: 3 cases

2024: 7 cases

2025: 5 cases

According to HIV.gov, approximately 1.2 million people in the U.S. are living with HIV, and about one in eight don’t know it. It’s estimated that 76.9% of people with HIV in Idaho have received a diagnosis, according to AHEAD: America’s HIV Epidemic Analysis Dashboard.

“Hearing that cases are increasing can feel scary, but it really comes down to awareness,” Rachel Mugleston, health strategies program manager at Eastern Idaho Public Health, said in the release. “Getting tested for HIV and other sexually transmitted infections is just part of routine healthcare.”

According to Eastern Idaho Public Health, strategies to prevent HIV include using condoms the right way every time you have sex; never sharing needles, syringes, or other drug injection equipment; using PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis) and PEP (post-exposure prophylaxis) medications, which can be prescribed by your healthcare provider.

While HIV remains a serious chronic condition, public health officials emphasize that with advances in treatment, HIV is both preventable and manageable. Effective treatment can reduce the virus to undetectable levels, at which point it is no longer transmitted to others.

The only way to know your status is to get tested. Eastern Idaho Public Health recommends that individuals between the ages of 15 and 65 get tested for HIV at least once as part of routine health care, and more frequently for those with increased risk factors. All pregnant women should be tested at their first prenatal visit and again in the third trimester if at increased risk.

Risk Factors include:

People who inject drugs and their partners.

People who exchange sex for money or drugs.

Sex partners of people with HIV.

Sexually active gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men.

Heterosexuals who themselves or whose sex partners have had one or more sex partners since their most recent HIV test.

People receiving treatment for hepatitis, tuberculosis, or a sexually transmitted infection.

Options for free testing, including at-home tests, are available through LetsGetChecked.com/Idaho and Together.TakeMeHome.org. Individuals can receive access assistance with testing and prevention at the following locations: