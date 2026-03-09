FBI offering reward for info leading to Canadian sailor with ties to Idaho - East Idaho News

HAWAII — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering a monetary reward as it seeks information about a Canadian man with ties to Idaho, who allegedly sexually assaulted a child.

According to a news release from the FBI in Salt Lake City, officials are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Donald Steven Lang, 62, of British Columbia, Canada.

Lang is a white man, stands 5 feet, 8 inches, weighs 210 pounds, has blue eyes and light brown or gray hair. He has multiple tattoos, including a faded conch shell with the word “captain” above it on his right arm.

Officials say he is a sailor who does odd jobs, such as fixing boats.

Donald Steven lang in 2022. | FBI

Lang was charged in April out of Kootenai County with three counts of lewd conduct with a minor under 16, and sexual battery of a minor. The crimes reportedly occurred between 2003 and 2007.

The FBI says Lang was last seen on his sailboat, “ISHI,” in Hawaii in January 2025.

He is known to sail around the world, with his “home base” being in Hawaii, but he may be sailing in Fiji, Hawaii or Mexico, toward Papua New Guinea, or possibly Indonesia.

The release says he has ties or knows people in Hawaii, Idaho, Washington state, California, Fiji, the Marquesas Islands, Mexico and Canada.

If you have any information concerning this case, contact your local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or you can submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.