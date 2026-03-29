Former Utah bus driver admits to setting school bus on fire, federal prosecutors say - East Idaho News

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A former school bus driver admitted to being responsible for setting a bus on fire while driving it.

Michael Austin Ford, 60, was indicted in February 2024, but admitted to being responsible for the arson on March 27.

According to court documents and admissions made at Ford’s change of plea hearing, he used a cigarette lighter to set a Granite School District school bus on fire on April 7, 2023.

Reportedly, video footage shows smoke billowing past his face after he ignites the vehicle and continues to drive it. Prosecutors in court documents claim Ford attempted to tamper with the surveillance system on the bus just days before the incident.

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Ford was also accused of setting another Granite District school bus on fire in February 2022. A news release from the U.S. District Attorney’s Office for Utah says the bus had 42 children on board, and that Ford continued to drive it in traffic.

“It is our hope Ford is sentenced to the term of imprisonment that will protect our community from his careless disregard for safety and the law,” says First Assistant U.S. Attorney Melissa Holyoak in the release.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives investigated the case, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael J. Thorpe, of the District of Utah, is prosecuting it.

“Children are among our most vulnerable population. When someone intentionally threatens their safety through violent crimes involving fire, it is especially disturbing and such cases will always remain a top priority for our agency,” said Chris Ashbridge, ATF special agent in charge. “Our agents worked tirelessly on this investigation, utilizing all available resources to ensure those who commit such callous acts are held fully accountable and our community is protected from further violence.”

Ford is scheduled to be sentenced on June 1 at 9:30 a.m. at the United States District Courthouse in downtown Salt Lake City.