From Broadway to the Snake River: Cheyenne Jackson performing live in Idaho Falls Thursday night - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Arts Council is welcoming award-winning performer Cheyenne Jackson in a special live concert in Idaho Falls Thursday night.

Jackson is known for his powerhouse vocals and commanding stage presence. He has earned international acclaim through his work on Broadway, television and film. His stage resume includes leading roles in hit productions such as “Xanadu”, “Finian’s Rainbow”, “Thoroughly Modern Millie”, “Into the Woods”, and “Aida.”

Television audiences know him from popular series including “30 Rock”, “American Horror Story”, “Glee”, “Call Me Kat”, and “Julie and the Phantoms.” He has also appeared in major films such as “United 93” and “The Green.”

Jackson’s concerts are known for blending Broadway classics, pop favorites and personal storytelling, creating an intimate, high-energy experience that showcases both his humor and vocal range.

The concert will be held Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at the Colonial Theater in Idaho Falls. Tickets are on sale here.