Gov. Brad Little signs public school 'moment of silence' bill into law - East Idaho News

BOISE (KIVI) — Gov. Brad Little has signed House Bill 623 into law.

HB623, otherwise known as the “moment of silence” bill, was signed by the governor on Thursday. It will require public schools to “provide a moment of silence for students for a minimum of 60 seconds, at or near the beginning of each school day to reflect, meditate, pray or engage in any other silent activity.”

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The bill forbids public school teachers or administrators from influencing how children utilize the moment of silence.

The bill was sponsored by Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa.

Supporters of the bill argue it provides children with a chance to clear their minds before engaging fully in a day of classroom instruction.

Detractors say it derails classes from the start, especially for elementary school grades.

Now signed, the bill will take effect on July 1.

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