Grocery Outlets to close in Idaho Falls, Pocatello after company announces poor earnings - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Two local grocery stores are closing their doors, along with 34 others across the country, after their CEO announced last quarter that sales were unacceptable.

On Friday, the Grocery Outlets in Idaho Falls and Pocatello announced on Facebook that they’ll be closing their doors by March 21.

The Idaho Falls Grocery Outlet first opened its doors in July 2022, and the one in Pocatello opened in April 2023.

EastIdahoNews.com contacted the operators of the Idaho Falls Grocery Outlet and was referred to corporate. They did not respond to a request for comment.

However, on March 4, Grocery Outlet CEO James Potter spoke during an earnings call with investors, on the closure of the stores in Idaho and across the country. Potter told investors during the call that the company’s fourth-quarter results were “unacceptable.”

“Our outlook for 2026 reflects a business with more work to do than we expected,” Potter said. “I own this, and I own fixing these issues.”

Potter said 36 stores were identified as lacking a viable path to sustained profitability despite the company’s support. The majority of the identified stores were located on the East Coast.

A list of the 36 Grocery Outlet stores that will close in 2026. | Courtesy Gordon Brothers’ brochure

“However, it’s clear that we expanded too quickly and that these closures are a direct correction,” Potter said.

According to a list on Gordon Brothers’ website, a third store in Idaho will also close in Smelterville, located in Idaho’s panhandle. The investment firm’s website shows that all 36 locations are available for sublease.

With these closers, Potter said the company hopes to bring back $12 million and free up resources to assist other stores in different markets.