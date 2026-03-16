Here's who is running for office in Bonneville County this May - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Wondering who is going to be on your ballot for the primary election in Bonneville County? We’ve got the answers.

The deadline for candidates wanting to run in the May primary election was Friday. There are only two contested races in Bonneville County in the 2026 primary election, and there are no Democrats or Independents running in any of the races. We are only reporting on the contested races.

The primary election is on May 19. This week EastIdahoNews.com will post candidates running for office across eastern Idaho.

Here is who filed in Bonneville County:

Bonneville County Commissioner District 1 – two-year term

(R) Jeremiah Orbison

(R) Karl Casperson – Incumbent

Bonneville County Coroner – four-year term