Here’s who is running to represent eastern Idaho in Legislative District 30, 31 and 34 - East Idaho News

Here’s who is running to represent eastern Idaho in Legislative District 30, 31 and 34Published at | Updated at
IDAHO FALLS — With nearly two months to go before the May primary election, senators and representatives across Idaho will see competition to retain their seats in Idaho’s Senate and House. Here is a list of those running for office in Districts 30, 31 and 34.
As the Feb. 27 deadline for candidates to run for federal, statewide, state legislative, and judicial offices closed, over 20 candidates filed to run in the primary in these three districts. However, only eight of the candidates are in contested races. Candidates not facing a same-party challenge will move on to the general election in November.
EastIdahoNews.com is only covering contested races.
To learn more about your candidates and to check your registration to vote, visit voteidaho.gov
District 30
State Senator
- (R) Julie VanOrden – Incumbent
- (R) Ethan Neff
State Representative 30B
- (R) Ben G. Fuhriman – Incumbent
- (R) Julianne Young
District 31
State Representative 31B
- (R) Rod Furniss – Incumbent
- (R) Karey Hanks
District 34
State Representative 34B
- (R) Britt Raybould – Incumbent
- (R) Larry E. Golden