I-15 blocked near Pocatello as emergency crews respond to fatal crash - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A fatal crash involving a semitruck and another vehicle has blocked traffic on Interstate 15, as emergency crews work to reopen the road.

According to Idaho State Police Lt. Todd Orr, the crash had occurred at around 7 a.m. on southbound I-15 near milemaker 69 with all lanes being blocked.

The crash resulted in the death of a man, who has not been identified.

Idaho 511 states that traffic is blocked up to the Pocatello Creek Exit and that motorists should seek alternative routes.

Orr estimates crews will slowly reopen lanes as wreckers are on the way. He stated it may take three hours for the scene to be cleared.

EastIdahoNews.com will update the story as more information becomes available.