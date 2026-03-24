Idaho gas prices up 41 cents from a week ago - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from AAA Idaho.

BOISE – It’s been another rough week at the pump for Idaho drivers, with budget-busting gas prices affecting everything from the daily commute to the spring road trip.

According to AAA, Monday’s average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in the Gem State is $4.11, which is 41 cents more than a week ago, $1.14 more than a month ago, and 86 cents more than a year ago.

The national average currently sits at $3.95 per gallon, which is 23 cents more than a week ago, $1.02 per gallon more than a month ago, and 83 cents more than a year ago.

“Higher crude oil costs, largely the result of conflict in the Middle East, drive up the price of the finished products we get from it – including gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. “No matter how you or your packages get from Point A to Point B, it carries a higher price tag these days.”

Idaho currently ranks ninth in the country for the most expensive fuel behind California ($5.79), Washington ($5.27), Hawaii ($5.23), Oregon ($4.84), Nevada ($4.79), Arizona ($4.54), Alaska ($4.51) and Illinois ($4.17). Today’s cheapest average price in the U.S. is Oklahoma at $3.25 per gallon.

The West Texas Intermediate benchmark for crude oil is currently trading near $89 per barrel, a nearly $10 drop from the close of Friday’s trading session. But as long as global crude oil supplies remain constricted, the cost of crude will face upward pressure.

Here’s a look at Idaho gas prices as of March 23:

Boise – $4.13

Coeur d’Alene – $4.07

Franklin – $3.94

Idaho Falls – $4.06

Lewiston – $4.06

Pocatello – $4.10

Twin Falls – $4.09