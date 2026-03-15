 Idaho State Police seeks public's help for info on incident near Worley - East Idaho News
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Idaho State Police seeks public’s help for info on incident near Worley

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EastIdahoNews.com Staff

EastIdahoNews.com staff

Idaho State Police patch
A close-up of an Idaho State Police trooper’s uniform patch. | Courtesy Idaho Governor’s Office
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The following is a news release from the Idaho State Police:

The Idaho State Police is seeking the public’s assistance related to a possible weapon offense, which occurred on the evening of March 14, 2026, near Worley, Idaho.

We would like to know if anybody living in or traveling through the area of Highway 95 between Worley, Idaho, and Plummer, Idaho, witnessed or heard any of the following circumstances: Gunshots, aggressive drivers or reckless vehicles, parked vehicles, people walking along the highway, or any other suspicious circumstances involving a firearm between the hours 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

If you have any information, please contact the Idaho State Police at 208-209-8730 reference incident number 2026-00032199. We thank you for your assistance in this investigation.

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