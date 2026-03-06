ISU to showcase over 150 vehicles for Chrome in the Dome this weekend - East Idaho News

POCATELLO – Calling all car lovers in east Idaho! This weekend is your weekend to find a “mix of everything” at the long-held Idaho State University fundraiser Chrome in the Dome.

Chrome in the Dome is a car and motorcycle show featuring over 150 vehicles from various manufacturers and time periods. It’s planned for Friday afternoon and all day Saturday at the ICCU Dome, on the campus of Idaho State University in Pocatello.

“We have everything from early 1919-era Model Ts all the way up to your ’30s and ’40s business coupes to Camaros and Chevelle pickup trucks, (and) even some newer vehicles. … There really is a mix of everything,” said Trevor Pickens, program coordinator for the university’s Automotive Collision Repair and Refinishing program.

Chrome in the Dome has been held for 18 years, with proceeds supporting the students who make it possible.

“It’s a student-run car show, so they put it on,” Pickens said. “They build the trophies and all that, and all the proceeds go to them.”

He said the event sells approximately 10,000 to 12,000 tickets in a slow year, and over 15,000 in a good year.

People attending the event this weekend will find a huge variety of vehicles, with about 135 cars and over 20 motorcycles on display.

When people enter the stadium, Pickens said they get a view of “the whole show floor, and (they) can see all the cars displayed, the different colors. And a lot of people just take that moment to take that in. … That really is the jaw-dropper.”

Pickens said the event is family-oriented, with “stuff really for everybody there.”

With the wide variety of cars on display at Chrome in the Dome, Pickens attendees often feel a sense of nostalgia as they see models they have personal experience with.

“They might be able to relate to (a car) because … they rode in it as a kid, or ‘a friend had this in high school, and we always used to drive in it and go out to lunch.’ Everybody really can find something at the show,” Pickens said.

The event opens at 2 p.m. on Friday and runs until 9 p.m.; Saturday, it’s open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the door for $10 per person, with children 12 and under admitted free.