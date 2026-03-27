It's Spring, and sweepers will be cleaning Idaho Falls streets - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — It’s the season for Spring cleaning — and that includes Idaho Falls streets.

The City of Idaho Falls has released a street sweeping schedule for residential streets. The goal is to help remove debris, sand, and other materials left over from winter. It’s also part of the city’s efforts to keep the streets clean, which, in turn, supports other initiatives, such as storm drain protection and extending street life.

The Interactive Street Map can be viewed to show residents where and when sweeping will occur. Updates on the map will happen during delays or schedule changes, such as unexpected weather or equipment failure. Zooming in on the map can help find specific dates.

Zones are used to divide the sweeping schedule into one zone per day. Crews try to avoid garbage days when possible.

Once all zones are complete, arterial and collector roads will be swept again by crews so the schedule can be reset for another sweeping round. This project will start on Monday, March 30th.

October is the time when this cycle will finish.

Sweeping on the arterial and collector roads are already finished. Work in these residential areas can thus begin faster than years prior.

Locals are being encouraged to move their vehicles off the street when the crews are scheduled to work so they can finish faster and better.