Jefferson County man injured after rollover crash - East Idaho News

MENAN — Idaho State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that occurred on Idaho Highway 33 in Jefferson County.

The crash occurred at 11:20 a.m. Tuesday, according to an ISP news release.

A 43-year-old man from Menan was traveling northbound on ID-33 in a 1995 Buick LaSabre. At milepost 32, the man drove off the east side of the road, causing the vehicle to roll.

The driver of the Buick was transported to a local hospital by ground ambulance. His injuries are unknown.

There were no other occupants in the Buick. The driver was wearing a seatbelt.