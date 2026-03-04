Judge orders Boise woman accused in ambulance crash to remain detained - East Idaho News

MERIDIAN (KIVI) — A federal judge ruled on Tuesday that a Boise woman accused of crashing a stolen ambulance into a Meridian building will remain in custody pending trial, saying the court cannot be reasonably assured she is not a danger to the community.

Sarah Elizabeth George, 43, is charged with malicious destruction of government property by fire and malicious destruction of property used in interstate commerce in connection with the Feb. 23 crash at the Portico North building in Meridian.

Prosecutors allege George stole an ambulance from St. Luke’s Meridian, drove it into the building — partially leased by the Department of Homeland Security — and poured gasoline inside in an attempt to start a fire. They argued that the alleged act meets the federal definition of domestic terrorism.

George entered the courtroom Tuesday in a green Ada County Jail sweatsuit and handcuffs. Her defense attorneys addressed that several people in the courtroom were family members there to support.

During Tuesday’s detention hearing, defense attorneys argued George should be released to live with family, proposing that her brother, who was present in court, serve as a third-party custodian. The defense said GPS ankle monitoring would be a reasonable condition and argued that no one was physically injured in the incident. Attorneys also read letters of support from George’s pastor, friends and family describing her as caring, thoughtful and kind-hearted.

Prosecutors countered that George would require 24-hour supervision and argued her brother could not provide that level of monitoring because he works. While acknowledging no one was hurt, prosecutors said she put lives at risk by allegedly stealing an ambulance, meant to save lives, and driving it into a government-leased building.

The judge said community safety is the primary concern, with risk of flight a lower concern, and ordered George to remain in custody pending trial.

George has previously pleaded not guilty to all charges. If convicted, she faces a mandatory minimum sentence of seven years in prison, with the possibility of a significantly longer sentence under federal terrorism sentencing enhancements.

A jury trial is scheduled for April 20.

