LIVE UPDATES | Closing arguments set on day 15 of Kouri Richins murder trial - East Idaho News

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Kouri Richins, a Utah mother of three boys, is accused of fatally poisoning her husband, Eric Richins, in 2022. She is on trial in Summit County, Utah, on charges of aggravated murder, attempted aggravated murder, insurance fraud and forgery.

Today is the 15th day of the trial and closing arguments from the prosecution and defense are expected. It is scheduled to begin today at 8:30 a.m. East Idaho News will be posting live written updates all day. Please excuse typos. You can watch the livestream here. The most recent updates are at the top of this page.

8:31 a.m. Judge says when it’s time for deliberations, the jury will get a computer that contains the evidence. The computer will not be able to connect to the internet. Jury walks into the courtroom.

8:29 a.m. Judge Mrazik on the bench. He asks Prosecuting Attorney Brad Bloodworth if he’s ready to proceed with closing arguments. He is. Defense team is also ready. Jurors are being brought into courtroom.

8:27 a.m. Packed courtroom this morning. Kouri Richins family received 24 wristbands to attend and Eric Richins family also received 24 wristbands. Ten journalists are on the front row, so the courtroom is full.