LIVE UPDATES | Judge, attorneys meet to discuss jury instructions in Kouri Richins murder trial - East Idaho News

Refresh for updates

Kouri Richins, a Utah mother of three boys, is accused of fatally poisoning her husband, Eric Richins, in 2022. She is on trial in Summit County, Utah, on charges of aggravated murder, attempted aggravated murder, insurance fraud and forgery.

Today, the prosecutors and defense attorneys are meeting with Judge Richard Mrazik to discuss instructions that will be given to the jury on Monday. East Idaho News will be posting live written. Please excuse typos. You can watch the livestream here. The most recent updates are at the top of this page.

2:47 p.m. Nester now talking about specific instruction she wants given to Det. O’Driscoll because he was in the courtroom during the entire trial. Judge discusses 404b and in-custody informant instruction. He wants to take a break until 3:15 p.m. and will then issue rulings on the outstanding issues.

2:37 p.m. Judge is up to page 54. This deals with instructions concerning the verdict form. Judge asks attorneys to read through his proposed language for what he reads to the jury.

2:35 p.m. Wording in one of the instructions says, “Did make, execute or utter…” Nester says, “Utter is a weird word. Makes me think of a cow.”

2:32 p.m. Parties now discussing the elements of count four. A reminder she faces the following felonies:

– One count of aggravated murder

– One count of attempted aggravated murder

– Two counts of insurance fraud

– One count of forgery

2:20 p.m. More discussion on the definition of insurance fraud and the words “or anything of value.” Judge suggests pulling part of the instruction, Nester wants it all in.

2:12 p.m. Kouri Richins is following along in a packet of instructions in front of her. Judge discussing the insurance fraud charge. He suggests striking some of the language. Attorneys agree.

2:07 p.m. More discussion over instruction. Bloodworth requests one instruction be broken into two sentences, judge and defense say it should be one. Regarding another instruction, Nester is getting a text from her co-counsel. Judge now discussing mental state definitions.

1:57 p.m. We are on pages 41-42. This deals with homicide. Nester and judge discuss intent and aggravated circumstances. Bloodworth says state is concerned the defense will not be accurate in discussing intent during closing arguments.

1:55 p.m. Next instruction deals with cohabitation and domestic violence. Nester says they don’t want domestic violence brought up at all as it was not part of the trial at all. It was clear Eric and Kouri were cohabitating. Instruction is removed.

1:51 p.m. There is debate over the “motive” instruction. Judge suggests removing the instruction and not instruct jurors regarding motive. Nester likes that idea. Prosecutor agrees.

1:43 p.m. Judge continues to go through pages – up to page 33. Discussion about certain instructions and wording. Attorneys don’t have issues with many of them. Up to page 38 now. Motives of the crimes are discussed on this page.

1:40 p.m. Nester arguing over the language of “firmly convinced” versus “beyond reasonable doubt.” She objects to the words “firmly convinced” not being strong enough as what “beyond reasonable doubt.” Judge says objection is overruled.

1:36 p.m. Prosecutor Fred Burmester objects to the “snitch” instruction and says it doesn’t apply to Carmen Lauber. Nester says there is a federal instruction used for unindicted co-conspirators that could have better wording closer to the facts of the case rather than the instruction they are discussing. Mrazik says he will review it on a break.

1:32 p.m. Jurors are not in the courtroom, and we don’t have a copy of the jury instructions, so it’s hard to give specifics. Nester wants a special instruction given regarding Carmen Lauber’s testimony and the fact that she was granted immunity.

1:30 p.m. Court is in session. Wendy Lewis and Alex Ramos are joining via WebEx. Kouri Richins is seated next to Kathryn Nester. Judge says they are going page by page through all the proposed jury instructions that will be read to jurors on Monday. Pages 1-14 were read to jurors at the beginning of the trial. Judge says he will include those for jurors.