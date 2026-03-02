Locals working to preserve the history of Idaho Falls, one photo at a time - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Have you ever wondered what life looked like in Idaho Falls for your grandparents? Maybe even your great grandparents? A local group is trying to help you see it for yourself.

If you take a look at the local Facebook page, You grew up in Idaho Falls, Idaho, if you remember . . . . you will find hundreds of photos, most in black and white, showcasing what Idaho Falls was like, and how people lived all the way back from the 1920s.

Photos show nearly perfectly preserved images of old grocery stores where rowdy bars now lie, staff photos of law enforcement, and parking lots full of cars you point out to your kids now as “antiques.”

Members of the Idaho State Police, 1966. | Courtesy of Jeffrey Bryant, FSC

Members of the Idaho State Police, 1966. | Courtesy of Jeffrey Bryant, FSC

Jeffrey Bryant, a Senior Service Missionary at the Idaho Falls Family Search Center (FSC), has taken on the large project of preserving many of the photos that were recently discovered, telling EastIdahoNews.com where they came from and why he’s posting them all online.

The Idaho Falls FSC is a non-profit run by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints that aims to help locals find photos and information about their families.

According to Bryant, in October 2025, Kamron Cromwell, the facilities director of Alturas International Academy, discovered an extensive collection of photos left behind and found in the old O. E. Bell Jr. High School building, which Alturas took over in 2017.

RELATED | New charter school to move into O.E. Bell building next year

“The Museum of Idaho directed them to us as a possible means to get these photos to the families who might find some value in them,” Bryant says.

On Nov. 15, the FSC directors came to Bryant with a significant task. Find the people who know more about these photos.

A photo believed to have been taken on the opening day of Sears in Idaho Falls in 1960. This stood where Fred Meyer’s is currently. | Courtesy of Jeffery Bryant, FSC

A photo believed to have been taken on the opening day of Sears in Idaho Falls in 1960. This stood where Fred Meyer’s is currently. | Courtesy of Jeffery Bryant, FSC

After deciding to take on the project, Bryant learned from Cromwell that there were 160 boxes of photographic negatives, kept initially by George M. Scott & Son’s Book Store (1929-1965) and Perk’s Photo (1965-2005), both former local businesses.

“My goal is to preserve the collection, build an index to share what is in the collection, and provide copies to interested people. Many people who grew up in Idaho Falls have moved away, but are still interested in the community and local history,” Bryant says. “(A few days ago) I scanned a file for someone back east who found their mother in the index. She rarely had her picture taken, so the images will be new to the person we are helping.”

This was just the beginning. According to Bryant, Cromwell helped him contact the former owner of Perk’s photos to figure out why the photos ended up at the old high school.

This photo shows A Street, focusing on Ford’s Bar in 1992. Ford’s Bar is still there today. | Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

“I took three of the oldest boxes back to the FSC to see what they contained. I also talked to Kathy Crofts, former owner of Perk’s Photos, who said the collection had gone to Bill Rigby, who has passed away,” Bryant says. “He was involved in restoring O. E. Bell, which is likely why the collection is there.”

After Crofts sent a copyright release for her former business’s photo collection, the adventure began.

In late November, Bryant began indexing. Looking inside the first box, he says it was organized in an odd way.

Snow removal in downtown Idaho Falls. The year of the photo is unknown. | Courtesy of Jeffrey Bryant, FSC

“It was arranged semi-alphabetically. Almost all of the files are portraits. Often, several poses were done and only one was purchased, so families likely have not seen the other poses,” Bryant says. “It is estimated that there are about 40,000 files in the boxes. Many of the negatives are starting to degrade.”

For the first dozen boxes he went through, each file had a number and the name of the person in the photo, making it easier to track down existing relatives. Bryant says some had dates and addresses, and later boxes are filed in the order that they were taken.

Unfortunately, many of the commercial files are not included or have been moved to earlier boxes in alphabetical order.

“As a member of the Idaho State Historical Records Advisory Board, I began investigating whether the Idaho State Archives would want the collection,” says Bryant. “The Archives indicated they would be interested in the collection, but it would only have a finding aid for the entire collection unless we made an index.”

Another issue? Safely storing the photos somewhere. Bryant says he began researching fire hazard potentials and other storage options, and even considered scanning and then disposing of the negatives.

A photo of a group of people taken in front of the Bonneville County Courthouse. The man in the front center is believed to be Mayor/Governor Chase Clark of Idaho Falls, which would place this photo around 1937-1938. | Courtesy of Jeffrey Bryant, FSC

“It was recommended by the Archives that the negatives be kept,” Bryant says. “It was clear that wherever the collection is stored, an index is needed to make it usable.”

By Dec. 6, Bryant had finished indexing three boxes and was given 35 more, ranging up to 1963.

Finally, he was able to post some of the photos on FamilySearch. This free website allows users to search through billions of ancestor profiles, photographs, and historical documents.

On Jan. 10, Bryant posted his first photo on the Life in Idaho Falls Facebook page of multiple members of the Keefer family, a prominent family from the early history of Idaho Falls and Eastern Idaho. The post garnered hundreds of reactions, with many curious about the FSC and if their own relatives were pictured.

A photo of who is believed to be William Keefer and Eldora Virginia Shoemaker Keefer. | Courtesy of Jeffery Bryant, FSC

Two days later, after the first post garnered so much attention, commenters suggested that Bryant post more of these photos to the group, You grew up in Idaho Falls, Idaho, if you remember . . . .

Since then, hundreds of locals have helped with the mission by recognizing their relatives, pointing out interesting historical details in the photos, and ensuring that Idaho Falls’ history is never lost.

“(I) began posting pictures on Facebook, asking the chat for help in providing details,” says Bryant. “Some of the photos have had over five thousand views in the first week.”

One of these viewers was Price L. Lassahn-Worrell all the way in South Carolina, who, thanks to Bryant’s work, found a photo of his late mother and brother he had never seen.

“I went through the Geo. Scott and Son’s index and did a few searches. I had no intention of searching for my biological mother, as I know she hated having her picture taken,” says Lassahn-Worrell in a Facebook post. “I cannot recall her ever sitting for a formal photo unless it was required for a job or something. But I decided to search her name anyway for some reason and…there she was.”

Lassahn-Worrell’s mother, Judy, and his brother, Parrish. | Courtesy of Jeffery Bryant, FSC

For Lassahn-Worrell, it was a nice surprise to find any photos he recognized.

“I reached out to Jeffrey Bryant, and he was able to send me a copy of them. It is my mother from nine years before I was born, nearly to the day,” says Lassahn-Worrell. “She is holding my brother. They are both gone now. Judy to cancer, and Parrish to complications from Muscular Dystrophy. I burst into tears. Good tears. Thank you so much for the gift. God Bless you.”

On Feb. 10, the FSC decided they couldn’t store the photos because they weren’t considered an archive. So, Reneta Adamson, a Senior Service Missionary at the FSC, agreed to store the negative collection at her home once it is all indexed and available to the public.

“She committed to making room for 10 years, has purchased a light box, and will scan the negatives if requested,” says Bryant.

A Texaco gas station used to sit at the corner of Park Street and B Street. Now, it is home to Civitan Plaza. | Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

The index is still being updated, and will continue to be until all 160 boxes have been gone through and processed. As of Feb. 26, 40 boxes have been completed.

“We’ve done four boxes since Feb. 22. If we index five a week, we should be done in another 6 months,” Bryant says. “It depends on how many people want to help.”

Bryant says many of the photos are also of living people, who can request their own photos.

“We do not plan to scan all the photos. Many will be of living people, so they can search the index and get copies if desired,” says Bryant. “We hope to build an index, provide access to the pictures, and preserve the collection.”

E. W. Woolworth Co. 5-10 and 15 Cent Store used to sit at 393 Park Avenue. It is now home to The Snakebite Restaurant. | Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

If you’d like to look through the photo collection, contact the Idaho Falls Family Search Center at (208) 524-5291 or visit the center at 750 West Elva Street.

Click here to access the photos.

To see more of the photos Bryant has posted with the comments from other users, visit the Facebook page here.

Requests for scans can be sent to Reneta Adamson at renandsons@yahoo.com.