Magistrate interviews for 7th Judicial District happening next week - East Idaho News

Magistrate interviews for 7th Judicial District happening next weekPublished at
The following is a news release from the Idaho’s 7th Judicial District Court
IDAHO FALLS — The Seventh Judicial District Magistrates Commission has invited the following applicants to interview for the Custer, Jefferson and Teton County magistrate judge positions to fill the vacancies created by the retirement of the Honorable James H. Barrett (Custer County) and the appointments of the Honorable Daniel R. Clark (Jefferson County) and the Honorable Jason D. Walker (Teton County) as district judges. The candidates who will be interviewed for each county are listed as follows (in alphabetical order):
Custer County
- J. Scott Andrew – Assistant Managing Attorney, State Public Defender’s
- Office – Bannock, Blackfoot, Idaho
- Craig M. Cannon – Attorney IV, State Public Defender’s Office – Twin Falls/Burley, Twin Falls, Idaho
Jefferson County
- Trent J. Belnap – General Counsel and Vice President, Doug Andrus Distributing LLC, Idaho Falls, Idaho
- Craig M. Cannon – Attorney IV, State Public Defender’s Office – Twin Falls/Burley, Twin Falls, Idaho
- W. Forrest Fischer – Attorney, Moulton Law Office, Idaho Falls, Idaho
- L. Scott Peterson – Chief Deputy Prosecutor, Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Idaho Falls, Idaho
Teton County
- Craig M. Cannon – Attorney IV, State Public Defender’s Office – Twin Falls/Burley, Twin Falls, Idaho
- Christopher J. Lundberg – Attorney/Partner, Spitzer Law, PLLC, Victor, Idaho
- Kurt H. Schwab – Attorney, Rathdrum and Post Falls Estate Planning, Post Falls, Idaho
- Jason S. Spillman – Legal Counsel, Administrative Office of the Courts – Idaho Supreme Court, Boise, Idaho
Interviews will be held on Wednesday, March 18, beginning at 10 a.m. at the Jefferson County Courthouse Annex Building, 210 Courthouse Way, Rigby, Idaho – Classroom 020. These interviews are open to the public; however, space may be limited.
The Magistrates Commission will deliberate for each position in executive session.