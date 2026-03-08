Magistrate interviews for 7th Judicial District happening next week - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Idaho’s 7th Judicial District Court

IDAHO FALLS — The Seventh Judicial District Magistrates Commission has invited the following applicants to interview for the Custer, Jefferson and Teton County magistrate judge positions to fill the vacancies created by the retirement of the Honorable James H. Barrett (Custer County) and the appointments of the Honorable Daniel R. Clark (Jefferson County) and the Honorable Jason D. Walker (Teton County) as district judges. The candidates who will be interviewed for each county are listed as follows (in alphabetical order):

Custer County

J. Scott Andrew – Assistant Managing Attorney, State Public Defender’s

Office – Bannock, Blackfoot, Idaho

Craig M. Cannon – Attorney IV, State Public Defender’s Office – Twin Falls/Burley, Twin Falls, Idaho

Jefferson County

Trent J. Belnap – General Counsel and Vice President, Doug Andrus Distributing LLC, Idaho Falls, Idaho Craig M. Cannon – Attorney IV, State Public Defender’s Office – Twin Falls/Burley, Twin Falls, Idaho

W. Forrest Fischer – Attorney, Moulton Law Office, Idaho Falls, Idaho

L. Scott Peterson – Chief Deputy Prosecutor, Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Idaho Falls, Idaho

Teton County

Craig M. Cannon – Attorney IV, State Public Defender’s Office – Twin Falls/Burley, Twin Falls, Idaho

Christopher J. Lundberg – Attorney/Partner, Spitzer Law, PLLC, Victor, Idaho

Kurt H. Schwab – Attorney, Rathdrum and Post Falls Estate Planning, Post Falls, Idaho

Jason S. Spillman – Legal Counsel, Administrative Office of the Courts – Idaho Supreme Court, Boise, Idaho

Interviews will be held on Wednesday, March 18, beginning at 10 a.m. at the Jefferson County Courthouse Annex Building, 210 Courthouse Way, Rigby, Idaho – Classroom 020. These interviews are open to the public; however, space may be limited.

The Magistrates Commission will deliberate for each position in executive session.