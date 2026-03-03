Man arrested when deputies allegedly find child porn after car chase - East Idaho News

REXBURG — A 27-year-old man was arrested after deputies say they found him with child pornography following a car chase.

Raymon Gruce is charged with multiple counts of felony possession of sexually exploitative material. He was also charged with misdemeanor use or possession of drug paraphernalia and felony attempting to elude a police officer.

Many of the details about the arrest are unclear.

According to a news release from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were involved in an investigation stemming from a car chase on Thursday morning.

During the investigation, deputies say they found child pornography. Gruce was arrested the next day and booked into the Madison County Jail with a $60,000 bond.

The release says Madison County was also assisted in the investigation by the Rexburg Police Department, Idaho Falls Police Department, Bardstown Police Department – Kentucky, and the Kentucky State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Though Gruce has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.