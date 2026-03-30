Man killed after crashing into tree in Twin Falls County - East Idaho News

BUHL — Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal crash early Monday that left a 29-year-old Buhl man dead.

The single-vehicle collision happened around 4:22 a.m. on March 30 along US30 near milepost 198 in Twin Falls County, according to ISP.

Troopers say the man was driving a 2025 Ram 1500 eastbound when the pickup veered off the left shoulder, broke through a fence and slammed into a tree. He was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.

ISP continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.