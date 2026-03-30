 Man killed after crashing into tree in Twin Falls County - East Idaho News

FATAL CRASH

Man killed after crashing into tree in Twin Falls County

FATAL CRASH

Man killed after crashing into tree in Twin Falls County

  Published at
EastIdahoNews.com Staff

EastIdahoNews.com staff

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BUHL — Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal crash early Monday that left a 29-year-old Buhl man dead.

The single-vehicle collision happened around 4:22 a.m. on March 30 along US30 near milepost 198 in Twin Falls County, according to ISP.

Troopers say the man was driving a 2025 Ram 1500 eastbound when the pickup veered off the left shoulder, broke through a fence and slammed into a tree. He was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.

ISP continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.

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