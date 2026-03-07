Mark Wills' concert in Fort Hall 'postponed' due to weather, travel complications - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel.

FORT HALL — The Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel announces that the Mark Wills concert originally scheduled for Saturday, March 7, at the Chiefs Event Center has been postponed.

Due to travel restrictions caused by inclement weather conditions in the southeastern United States, Mark Wills and his band are unable to travel as scheduled. The performance will be rescheduled for a later date this spring.

All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new show date. Guests who are unable to attend the rescheduled performance may request a refund by emailing comments@shobangaming.com.

We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate our guests’ patience and understanding as we work to confirm the new date. Updated event information will be shared through the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel’s official social media channels and at shobangaming.com.