Mother admits to killing 14-year-old daughter 'to protect her' from Elon Musk, prosecutors say - East Idaho News

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WKOW) — A woman accused of killing her own teenage daughter, then trying to kill herself, appeared in Rock County Court on Monday.

Tyiece Oninski, 41, of Beloit, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the death of Kuren Rein, 14. Rein was a freshman at Beloit Memorial High School in Beloit, Wisconsin.

The court ordered Oninski to be held on a $1 million cash bond.

According to the criminal complaint, Oninski called Rock County Dispatch on March 20 to explain that she killed her daughter the previous night at their home in the 2000 block of E. Gorton Street in the Town of Turtle.

During the 13-minute call, Oninski told dispatch she murdered her daughter to “protect her from somebody else,” eventually explaining that she did it to protect her daughter from Elon Musk, the complaint states.

She told dispatch she needed an ambulance and a hearse. Oninski said she also tried to take her own life, but she did not die.

When deputies arrived at the home, they found Oninski with a deep neck laceration, wrist lacerations and what appeared to be a stab wound on her temple. Rein was found deceased, face down, surrounded by a large amount of blood, according to the complaint. A black pocket knife and an empty leather sheath were found near her body.

As law enforcement was processing the scene, a partial barefoot footprint was found inside the home. A detective then looked at Oninski’s foot and saw red staining on the bottom of her left foot, according to the complaint.

The homeowner and grandfather figure to Rein told officers he had just woken up and believed Rein was at school. His bedroom was separate from Oninski and Rein’s sleeping area.

Oninski was taken to Beloit Memorial Hospital, then transferred to Madison for further treatment. Toxicology reports showed she had benzodiazepines, amphetamines and THC in her blood.

The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department determined the cause of death was deep incise wounds to the right side of Rein’s neck. There were no defensive wounds.

First-degree intentional homicide is a class A felony that is punishable by life in prison.

An adjourned initial appearance in the case is set for April 14.