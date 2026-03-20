Nampa Mayor Rick Hogaboam died from cardiac emergency, county coroner says - East Idaho News

NAMPA — Nampa Mayor Rick Hogaboam died from a cardiac emergency he experienced during a Regional Town Hall in Eagle on Wednesday evening. He was 47 years old.

The Ada County Coroner has listed Hogaboam’s cause of death as cardiac tamponade. According to the National Institutes of Health, “cardiac tamponade is a medical emergency that takes place when abnormal amounts of fluid accumulate in the pericardial sac, compressing the heart and leading to a decrease in cardiac output and shock.” Typically, an electrocardiogram is required to identify the medical condition.

Neighborhood Reporter Sahana Patel was inside the public meeting when she saw Hogaboam collapse while speaking at around 6:45 p.m.

Mayor Brad Pike of Eagle, a former firefighter, immediately responded, as did the Eagle police chief, who was already on scene, the Treasure Valley Partnership said in a press release. Pike began administering CPR.

TVP staff called 911, the meeting was adjourned, and all attendees were asked to leave.

The Eagle police, Eagle Fire District, and Ada County EMS services responded quickly to the emergency call, TVP said.

The Ada County Coroner arrived on the scene at approximately 7:39 p.m., and Hogaboam was later pronounced dead at 8:11 p.m.

“On behalf of every mayor and county commissioner in our Partnership, and of our citizens, we are heartbroken to have lost one of our esteemed colleagues,” TVP said. “While he was new to our Partnership this year as a Mayor, he was not new to us; his years of work for the City of Nampa and Canyon County led us to cross paths frequently, and his wealth of knowledge on policy was unmatched.”

Chief Rex Ingram with the Caldwell Police Department shared a statement on social media Wednesday night: “I am deeply saddened by the tragic and sudden passing of my friend and colleague,” Inghram writes, “Rick was a servant leader and beyond his professional life, Rick was an amazing father and husband.”

“We ask the community to please keep his family and loved ones in your prayers during this incredibly difficult time,” said Amy Bowman with the City of Nampa.

Idaho News 6 sends its deepest condolences to the Hogaboam family.

After attendees were asked to leave the meeting, Patel said she saw Caldwell Mayor Eric Phillips receiving attention from medics outside City Hall.

According to Patel, Phillips was later transported by Ada County Paramedics for what appeared to be a separate medical issue. As of Thursday morning, the city says that Mayor Phillips is “doing well.”