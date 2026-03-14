New menu items at Sullly's Gastropub will leave you wanting more - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — As Sully’s Gastropub begins its third year of operation, the owners are introducing several new items.

The restaurant at 504 Shoup Ave. in downtown Idaho Falls serves a variety of soups, salads, sandwiches, burgers, drinks and cocktails. Owners Jeff and Kristina Sullivan introduced Neapolitan-style pizza to the menu just a few weeks ago. Kristina tells EastIdahoNews.com she’s excited about the new personal cakes.

We tried some of the items, and you can watch in the video above to see what we thought.

The first menu item — the mozzarella explosion burger — recently became a permanent fixture.

“We had it as a special, and it would come and go. I was afraid that if we put it on the menu, it wouldn’t be as special. But everybody wanted it so bad,” Kristina says.

The Mozzarella Explosion Burger is served with a chunk of fried mozzarella cheese, tomato bisque, tomatoes and pesto mayo on a brioche bun. A side of Tuscan herb-and-oil fries hits the spot. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

It’s a half-pound certified Angus beef patty with a chunk of fried mozzarella cheese and tomato bisque, tomatoes and pesto mayo on a brioche bun. We had it with a side of Tuscan herb, oil and parmesan french fries.

Although it’s messy, it’s a mouth-watering delight that’s quickly becoming a customer favorite.

The other burger we tried is already popular — the slap yo’ granny blue. It’s served with blueberry compote, house-pickled jalapeno/fresno peppers, lettuce, tomato and mayo on a toasted brioche bun. We had the sweet potato waffle fries with this burger.

I wasn’t sure about it at first, but I discovered the sweet-and-spicy combination to be a delightful party in my mouth.

The new pizzas are made with Italian Caputo flour. The owners say, so far, customers who are sensitive to gluten have been able to eat the pizas with no problem.

The Margarita Pizza is served with spinach, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese and sauce, and topped with burrata cheese balls. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

The Margarita pizza is topped with spinach, tomatoes, tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese and basil. It’s decorated with balls of burrata cheese and shavings of pecorino romano cheese.

The other pizza I tried is the hot honey with pepperoni, honey, tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.

Jeff says making this style of pizza requires a particular skill set, and he considers it a work of art.

“I didn’t really understand that until Jeff started making the pizzas. I watched him, and it’s a huge process behind the scenes,” says Kristina.

You can’t go wrong with either — both are delicious.

I was also introduced to Kristina’s new passion project, her personal cakes. One of them is a carrot cake with white frosting, yellow icing and nuts.

“That’s our top seller. As soon as I put this on social media, it was nearly gone,” Kristina says.

The carrot cake at Sully’s Gastropub | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

The Biscoff cookie butter cake is one of the fun, rotating menu items.

These cakes are tasty and beautiful. It may be difficult for some to bite into them for fear of messing up the design.

Sully’s Gastropub has a variety of things happening over the next several days for St. Patrick’s Day. The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.