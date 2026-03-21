Nicholas Brendon, a star of 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer,' is dead at 54 - East Idaho News

LOS ANGELES (CNN) — Nicholas Brendon, who played the character of Xander in the hit ’90s TV series “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” has died. He was 54.

The news was confirmed in a post on Brendon’s verified Instagram on Friday. It said the actor died in his sleep of natural causes.

“Most people know Nicky for his work as an actor and for the characters he brought to life over the years. In recent years Nicky has found his passion in painting and art. Nicky loved to share his enthusiastic talent with his family, friends and fans,” the statement read.

“He was passionate, sensitive, and endlessly driven to create. Those who truly knew him understood that his art was one of the purest reflections of who he was.”

A statement later shared with CNN by Brendon’s representative Rebecca Taylor, on behalf of his family, added, “While it’s no secret that Nicholas had struggles in the past, he was on medications and treatment to manage his diagnosis, and he was optimistic about the future at the time of his passing.”

The statement concluded by asking for privacy for the family.

The actor is best known for playing Xander Harris, best friend to Buffy Summers, on the hit WB series “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” which ran for seven seasons beginning in 1997 until 2003.

A year after “Buffy” ended its run, the actor voluntarily checked himself into a rehabilitation facility due to an alcohol problem, according to the Los Angeles Times.

His problems continued in 2010, as reported by People at the time, when he again checked into rehab after having a run-in with police.

In 2014 and 2015, Brendon was arrested several more times in Florida, South Carolina and New York, and entered programs for depression, alcohol, and substance abuse at least twice, the magazine reported.

He again was arrested in 2017 for after allegedly attacking his girlfriend in a California hotel room.

Brendon’s public medical issues began in 2021, when he reportedly experienced paralysis in his body due to a spinal issue, which led to multiple surgeries.

The following year, Brendon experienced what his family described at the time as a “cardiac incident (tachycardia/arrhythmia).”

Buffy and beyond

Actress Sarah Michelle Gellar, who played Buffy in the series, posted a tribute to Brendon early Saturday.

Echoing lines he delivered as Xander on the show, she wrote on Instagram: “They’ll never know how tough it is to be the one who isn’t chosen. To live so near to the spotlight, and never step in it. But I know. I see more than anybody realizes, because nobody’s watching me.” Gellar added: “I saw you Nicky. I know you are at peace, in that big rocking chair in the sky.”

Actress Alyson Hannigan, who played Willow on the “Buffy” series, paid tribute to her late costar on Instagram late Friday with a photo of the pair from the show.

Calling Brendon her “Sweet Nicky,” Hannigan thanked him for “years of laughter, love and Dodgers,” the Los Angeles-based MLB team.

Other credits for the late actor include the 2000 film “Psycho Beach Party” and the 2013 movie “Coherence,” in which he appeared with his identical twin brother Kelly Donovan.

The news of Brendon’s death comes a little over a year after the passing of Michelle Trachtenberg, another star of the original “Buffy” series.