Northern Utah sheriff's office investigates death near Tony Grove - East Idaho News

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) — The Cache County Sheriff’s Office in northern Utah is investigating the death of a man found in the area near Tony Grove.

According to the sheriff’s office, they received reports of a deceased male in the area near Tony Grove — a forested area roughly 16 miles west of Bear Lake — at 11:26 a.m. Friday. Deputies, crews from Cache County Search and Rescue, and county investigators responded to the scene to begin investigating.

The investigation is active and ongoing, and investigators are looking into the circumstances and manner of death. The deceased is not being identified at this time because officials are working to positively identify him and notify next of kin.

No further information is available at this time.

“The Sheriff’s Office is committed to providing accurate information as it becomes available and will issue a formal update once the preliminary investigation concludes,” Cache County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.