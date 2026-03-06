Officers respond to rollover due to icy roads - East Idaho News

Officers respond to rollover due to icy roadsPublished at | Updated at
POCATELLO — Highway patrol responded to multiple crashes north of Pocatello on Friday morning due to icy roads, with one vehicle flipping over onto Interstate 15.
According to Idaho State Police Lieutenant Todd Orr, dispatchers received a call around 5 a.m. about two separate crashes on I-15 that occurred around the same time, with one of the vehicles rolling over.
A 2016 Subaru Outback and a 1999 F250 both slid out on the ice on a bridge near milepost 72.
The F250 rolled over, but Orr says there were no major injuries in either crash.
Three men were inside the F250, and it is not clear how many people were in the Subaru, but nobody was transported to the hospital by ambulance.
