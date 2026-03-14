Person shot near hot springs in Custer County; suspected gunman arrested - East Idaho News

CHALLIS — Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a person was shot late Friday in what investigators say started out as a “domestic disturbance.”

Custer County deputies responded to the hot springs area about 11 p.m., after receiving a report of a fight going on, and found “one victim had been shot,” a social media post from the agency says.

Few details were given in the statement, but the sheriff’s office said the injured person was transported to the hospital and was “in stable condition” early Saturday. The suspected shooter was also taken into custody.

No one else was injured, and there is no threat to the public, the sheriff’s office said.

This story will be updated as more information is available.