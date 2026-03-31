Pocatello Citizen Police Academy offers inside look at law enforcement, register now - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Ever wondered what really happens behind the scenes at the Pocatello Police Department? A popular community program is offering a firsthand look.

Registration is now open for the department’s 2026 Pocatello Citizen Police Academy, an eight-week course designed to give residents a deeper understanding of how local law enforcement operates and why officers do what they do.

Participants will get an inside look at everything from patrol procedures and crime scene investigations to DUI enforcement, dispatch operations and even SWAT and K9 demonstrations.

The academy also includes hands-on experiences like defensive tactics, simulator training and police driving exercises.

Morgan Hansen, spokesperson for the program, said the academy is valuable for anyone considering a career in law enforcement, as well as for people curious about police procedures for their job or personal knowledge.

“This is great for people who want to better understand police procedures and how things work,” Hansen said. “We’ve had people go through the program and later step into different roles in the community, and they’ve said this experience really helped them.”

The academy runs from April 14 through June 2, with classes held Tuesday evenings from 6 to 9 p.m. Two additional Saturday sessions will give participants more opportunities for hands-on learning.

A graduation ceremony wraps up the program on the last day.

“Citizen Police Academy attendees are selected through an application process and required to undergo a basic background check,” Hansen said.

Applicants must be age 18 or older. Space is limited. The deadline to apply is April 10 at 5 p.m.

Those interested can apply online here.

Written applications can be submitted to the Pocatello Police Department, 911 North 7th Avenue, or mailed to the Pocatello Police Department, P.O. Box 2877, Pocatello, Idaho 83206. For additional information, please contact Training and Services Coordinator, Jene Purman, at (208) 234-6129.