'Police incident' prompts traffic closures on I-15 near Draper - East Idaho News

DRAPER (KSL) — A “police incident” is causing traffic impacts for people heading south on I-15 near Draper and Riverton.

Authorities did not provide exact information about the incident, other than that it involves officers in Riverton, but that “Draper police officers are on scene as it occurred within Draper’s jurisdiction,” according to city officials in Draper.

Southbound traffic was closed near Bangerter Highway due to the incident and the closure is expected to be in place for some time as authorities are on scene, Draper officials posted on social media Tuesday afternoon.

Drivers heading south are being diverted off the freeway at the Bangerter Highway exit, but should be able to get back on I-15 at 14600 South, Utah Highway Patrol Lt. Cameron Roden said.

“There will be either a full closure or partial closure for the next several hours,” Roden said.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area if possible for the time being and find an alternative route.

This story will be updated.