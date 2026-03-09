Premier Eye Care opens new Chubbuck clinic, ribbon cutting planned - East Idaho News

CHUBBUCK — Patients in the Pocatello area have a new place for specialized eye care as Premier Eye Care opens its state-of-the-art clinic on March 10.

The Idaho Falls–based ophthalmology practice is relocating its Pocatello clinic, which opened in 2022 as a temporary location on East Clark Street, to a newly built facility at 5620 Harvest Springs Boulevard in Chubbuck. The new clinic will be open to patients on March 10.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for 5 p.m. Friday, March 13, and community members, patients and local health care partners are invited to attend.

Premier Eye Care of Eastern Idaho, founded in 2011, provides medical and surgical treatment for a range of eye conditions, including cataracts, glaucoma and retinal disorders. The multi-physician practice serves patients across eastern Idaho and currently operates clinics in Idaho Falls, Rexburg and Pocatello.

The new Chubbuck facility is intended to improve access and convenience for patients throughout southeast Idaho. The clinic will offer ophthalmology services, including cataract surgery, retinal treatment, glaucoma care, and eyelid procedures.

Dr. Sam Beckstead, an ophthalmic plastic surgeon at Premier Eye Care, said the new clinic represents the practice’s continued investment in the region.

“Our goal is to combine advanced technology with compassionate, professional, patient-centered care,” Beckstead said. “As a native to southeast Idaho, I couldn’t be prouder to bring this world-class facility and access to our incredibly trained team of doctors and staff to our great community.”

“In the clinic, we look forward to carrying forward our familiar, comfortable family feel while improving your experience and access to needed medical and surgical eye services,” he added.

Dr. Kyle Thompson, a vitreoretinal surgeon at Premier Eye Care who has been seeing patients once a week at the temporary Clark Street location, said he is looking forward to moving into the new facility permanently.

“It’s going to be nice. I expect we’ll be very busy,” Thompson said.

Beginning March 10, all previously scheduled appointments at the Clark Street office will be held at the new Chubbuck location. The change applies only to the Pocatello clinic; the Idaho Falls and Rexburg offices will continue operating at their current locations.

The new facility will serve both new and existing patients.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit premieridaho.com or call (208) 232-4133.