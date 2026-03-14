Review: 'Project Hail Mary' turns science, survival and space into one of the most entertaining sci-fi movies in years - East Idaho News

Every once in a while, a science-fiction movie comes along that reminds you why the genre can be so much fun.

Not just “spaceships and explosions” fun, but the kind of fun that comes from big ideas, clever problem-solving and characters you genuinely enjoy spending time with.

That’s exactly what “Project Hail Mary” delivers.

Based on the novel of the same name — by Andy Weir, who also wrote “The Martian” — the film follows Dr. Ryland Grace, a junior high science teacher who wakes up alone on a spacecraft with no memory of who he is or why he’s there. As his memory slowly returns, Grace realizes he has been sent on a desperate mission across the universe to solve a mystery that could determine the survival of Earth itself.

Yes, it’s a big premise, but the movie handles it with the same combination of humor, suspense and science that made Weir’s previous story so compelling.

The result is a movie that feels both smart and wildly entertaining.

Ryan Gosling makes an unlikely hero

At the center of the film is Ryan Gosling as Dr. Grace, and it’s hard to imagine a better casting choice.

Grace isn’t the typical sci-fi action hero. He’s not a fearless astronaut or hardened explorer. He’s a science teacher who suddenly finds himself carrying the weight of humanity on his shoulders.

Gosling plays the role with a perfect balance of humor, vulnerability and curiosity.

Despite his Hollywood movie-star status, Gosling somehow makes it completely believable that he could be a slightly awkward middle-school science teacher who just happens to be the only person capable of solving an impossible scientific problem.

He also brings fantastic comedic timing to the role.

A lot of the movie involves Grace reacting to strange situations, talking through scientific problems out loud, and trying to piece together clues about what’s happening around him. Gosling makes these moments funny and relatable rather than overly technical.

You’ll end up rooting for him almost immediately.

Lord and Miller know how to keep things entertaining

Directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller have built a career on making movies that blend humor and heart in really effective ways.

Their filmography includes wildly entertaining projects like “21 Jump Street”, “The LEGO Movie”, and the Academy Award-winning “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.” They have a knack for turning unusual concepts into energetic, crowd-pleasing movies.

“Project Hail Mary” fits perfectly into that style.

Even though the film deals with enormous stakes — the fate of Earth and the survival of humanity — it never feels heavy or overly serious. Lord and Miller understand when to lean into the humor and when to let the emotional moments land.

That balance keeps the movie engaging throughout its entire runtime.

One moment you’re laughing at Grace trying to work through a bizarre scientific problem, and the next you’re leaning forward in your seat, wondering how he’s going to solve it.

Ryan Gosling as Dr. Ryland Grace, a biologist turned middle-school science teacher, in the film “Project Hail Mary,” which opens in theaters Friday, March 20. | Jonathan Olley, Amazon MGM Studios

The story makes science exciting

One of the most refreshing things about “Project Hail Mary” is how much it embraces science instead of avoiding it.

In many sci-fi movies, scientific explanations are reduced to quick throwaway dialogue. Here, the science is the story.

Grace isn’t solving problems with futuristic weapons or impossible technology; he’s solving them with chemistry, biology, physics and experimentation. Watching him slowly unravel the mystery behind the threat to Earth becomes the driving force of the film.

And surprisingly, it’s incredibly entertaining.

The movie manages to turn complex scientific ideas into exciting narrative moments. What might sound like dense scientific discussions on paper become thrilling discoveries on screen.

It’s the rare film where astrophysics and microbiology somehow feel like edge-of-your-seat entertainment.

A movie built for the big screen

Visually, “Project Hail Mary” is fantastic: deep-space environments, alien worlds and spacecraft interiors are beautifully realized without ever feeling overly flashy or artificial.

The visual effects help sell the scale of the story while still keeping the focus on Grace and his journey — and the journey itself is packed with surprises.

Without spoiling anything, the mystery behind the strange life-form threatening Earth slowly unfolds throughout the movie. Each new discovery raises the stakes and adds another layer to the story.

Even with a runtime of more than 2½ hours, the movie rarely feels slow. I was completely engaged from start to finish.

Official movie poster for “Project Hail Mary,” starring Ryan Gosling | Amazon MGM Studios

Book readers may see things differently

One interesting aspect of my viewing experience is that I had already read the novel before seeing the movie. My wife, on the other hand, went into the theater with no prior knowledge of the story.

We both enjoyed the film, but we had slightly different reactions.

Because I already understood the story’s larger stakes, I found the tension incredibly strong throughout the movie. I knew what certain discoveries meant for the fate of the mission, which made those moments feel even more impactful.

My wife enjoyed the movie as well, but she felt a few parts of the story moved a little slowly, and that some of the emotional beats didn’t land quite as strongly.

Neither of us walked away disappointed, but viewers who have read the book and those experiencing the story for the first time may walk away with slightly different impressions.

Final thoughts

“Project Hail Mary” is the kind of big, thoughtful science-fiction movie that feels tailor-made for the theater experience.

It’s funny, suspenseful, heartfelt and filled with fascinating ideas. Gosling anchors the story with a charming and relatable performance, while Lord and Miller keep the tone lively and engaging.

And Weir’s science-driven storytelling once again proves that real ideas can be just as exciting as any space battle.

As the first major blockbuster of 2026, “Project Hail Mary” kicks off the summer movie season with an ambitious and entertaining adventure.

I laughed, I leaned forward in my seat trying to solve the mystery alongside Dr. Grace, and more than once I found myself getting unexpectedly emotional.

If you enjoy smart sci-fi that mixes humor, heart and big ideas, this is a movie worth seeing on the biggest screen you can find.

“Project Hail Mary” is rated PG-13 for some thematic material and suggestive references.