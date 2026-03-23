She arrived with nothing — now Idaho Falls Is honoring a forgotten trailblazer - East Idaho News

When Rebecca Brown Mitchell arrived in Eagle Rock — what is now Idaho Falls — with her teenage daughter, Bessie, they had nothing but the clothes on their back and a few belongings.

It was June 5, 1882, and the 48-year-old Illinois woman who would one day become the world’s first female chaplain of a legislative body had come out West in hopes of being a missionary.

She also went on to play a pivotal role in the city’s first church, public school building and public library. Later, she was involved in the women’s suffrage movement and helped Idaho become the fourth state to recognize women’s right to vote.

RELATED | Missionary who served as Idaho Legislature’s first female chaplain helped state recognize women’s right to vote

Today, the Museum of Idaho is collaborating with a small committee to raise funds for a sculpture of Mitchell’s likeness. The 7-foot bronze statue is slated to be installed in the new Heritage Park near Snake River Landing in November.

This week on “It’s Worth Mentioning,” Rett Nelson speaks with Chloe Doucette, the museum’s managing director, about Mitchell and this project.

Doucette discusses why Mitchell came to east Idaho and her humble beginnings in the burgeoning community. She talks about Mitchell’s accomplishments, why many have never heard of her, and a new fourth-grade curriculum that will include Mitchell as a prominent person in Idaho history.

Doucette also explains why Mitchell is her favorite historical figure from Idaho Falls, and why you should donate to the cause. To learn more about the project, click here.

This is an episode you don’t want to miss.

Watch previous episodes here. Check out the show on Facebook. If you have a tip or a guest idea, email rett@eastidahonews.com.