Shoshone-Bannock author shares elders’ wisdom across generations in new book - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Larry Murillo, a Pocatello native, member of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes and a longtime public health leader and cultural health advocate, has released his latest book, “I See a Soul,” on Amazon.

When Murillo was just 4 years old, he was struck by a car in Pocatello, thrown roughly 30 feet into the air and knocked unconscious. Remarkably, he survived without serious injury.

When he awoke in the hospital, Murillo found himself surrounded by concerned doctors, nurses and family members who doted on him — bringing him ice cream and tending to his every need.

“At that point, I thought, ‘This is fun. People are treating me right. Life is good. I want to live to be 100,’” he recalled.

That childhood moment planted a seed that would shape the rest of his life. Over the past five decades, Murillo has sought out elders from many walks of life, listening to their stories of wisdom, faith, health and healing.

Those conversations became the foundation for his latest book, “I See a Soul,” as well as his earlier books, “Conversations with Elders” and “Inner Child Healing.”

Murillo, who has experienced much loss in his lifetime, said, “When an elder in my community passes away, I often hear people say they wish they had recorded what that elder knew. This book is my way of doing that for the extraordinary elders who gave me the chance to learn alongside them.”

Murillo describes “I See a Soul” as a different kind of health book, sharing true stories and teachings from native elders about spirituality, illness, identity, grief and healing. The book highlights lessons on caring for one another and explores how elders interpret illness through the lens of lived experience.

Elders often encourage people to look beyond symptoms and ask deeper questions: What happened? What can you learn from it? And how can what you learned help others?

“Many elders view illness not simply as something to eliminate, but as a teacher. Emotions are the language of the soul, and unresolved pain, grief or imbalance can manifest in the body,” he said. “Rather than relying on quick fixes, healing comes through lived experience — the lessons learned through hardship, loss and change.”

Murillo emphasizes that healing is rooted in relationship and personal responsibility. It requires trust, humility, patience and a willingness to look inward to address underlying causes rather than surface problems alone.

“Elders often encourage people to look beyond symptoms and ask deeper questions: What happened? What can you learn from it? And how can what you learned help others?” he said. “Healing unfolds in stages — beginning with acknowledging the experience, understanding its meaning, restoring balance within oneself and the community, and ultimately transforming suffering into wisdom that can benefit future generations.”

Murillo said he wrote the book for readers of all ages, encouraging people to listen more carefully to their own lives and consider how emotions can influence physical health.

The stories offer a way to reflect without shame and choose a clearer path forward while exploring healing in a deeply human way. He emphasizes that healing is not only biological, but also cultural, linguistic, spiritual and relational, and that restoring respect begins with listening.

“Spirituality is about God, but it’s also about what your life is showing you and how you feel about it,” he said. “I invite everyone to listen, reflect and view life, health and healing with greater compassion, responsibility and spiritual awareness.”

Now, at 68, Murillo’s goal is to keep living life to the fullest.

“Making it to 100 is not a goal for me as much as it is an experience to keep living life. Only God knows how long I will live, so I’m grateful for every day I am given,” he said.

With a fourth book in the works, he plans to keep speaking to elders and sharing his knowledge throughout the community and the country.

Murillo is scheduled to lead a free community workshop titled “Healing Through Connection” on March 3 at Idaho State University’s Pond Student Union, where he will share insights from his work with elders and his books on healing and personal growth. The event runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., with donations appreciated.

“I will also be at the Spring Festival Street Fair at the Sho-Ban Hotel Casino on May 3, 2026. It will be similar to Cinco De Mayo and will feature Mexican food and entertainment,” he said.

While “I See a Soul” is only available in an eBook format for now, Murillo said paperback copies will be coming at a later date. He encourages readers to read his book and leave a review on Amazon.

Find Murillo’s books on Amazon here.